72,494 Shares in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,494 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.37% of Piedmont Lithium at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 66.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Stock Up 5.6 %

Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $280.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.03. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $36.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $13.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLL shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.30 price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, August 12th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.69.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

See Also

