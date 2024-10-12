76,200 Shares in Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 76,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourWorld Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after buying an additional 313,926 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 836,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 235,334 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Trading Up 1.9 %

OMEX stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $5.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Odyssey Marine Exploration ( NASDAQ:OMEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Odyssey Marine Exploration in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

