82,396 Shares in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 82,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 160.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance
NASDAQ PECO opened at $36.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.32.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 267.39%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PECO. Compass Point raised their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.
