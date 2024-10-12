8,393 Shares in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SG. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sweetgreen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 9,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $335,201.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 379,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,881,816.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 169,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $6,072,744.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,930,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,044,255.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 9,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $335,201.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 379,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,881,816.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 426,061 shares of company stock worth $15,071,720. 21.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SG stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.72 and a beta of 2.33. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $39.75.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $184.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.79 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. Sweetgreen’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

