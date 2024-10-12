94,740 Shares in Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 94,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences by 364.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,139,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after buying an additional 894,319 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Sagimet Biosciences by 312.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,612 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SGMT opened at $4.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88. Sagimet Biosciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $20.71.

Sagimet Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SGMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sagimet Biosciences Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sagimet Biosciences from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sagimet Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In related news, Chairman George Kemble sold 14,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $43,592.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 142,318 shares in the company, valued at $441,185.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sagimet Biosciences news, insider Eduardo Bruno Martins sold 8,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $25,906.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,760.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George Kemble sold 14,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $43,592.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 142,318 shares in the company, valued at $441,185.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,958 shares of company stock worth $178,224 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

