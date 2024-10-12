A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average is $7.82. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $10.53.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

