AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) Short Interest Update

AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 185,400 shares, a growth of 59.4% from the September 15th total of 116,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

AAK AB (publ.) Stock Performance

ARHUF opened at $19.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.26. AAK AB has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $19.26.

About AAK AB (publ.)

AAK AB (publ.) develops and sells plant-based oils and fats in Sweden and internationally. The company operates through Food Ingredients, Chocolate & Confectionery Fats, and Technical Products & Feed. It offers food ingredients for bakery, dairy, nutrition, plant-based, and foodservice industries; chocolate and confectionery fats that serves the manufacturers of chocolate, spreads, and fillings products, as well as in the personal care industry; and plant based emollients distinct from synthetic, animal, or fossil based raw materials used in face, body, and sun care products.

