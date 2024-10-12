Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Up 192.3% in September

Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 192.3% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Aben Minerals Trading Down 2.3 %

ABNAF stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Aben Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.

About Aben Minerals

Aben Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and graphite deposits. Its flagship project is the Forrest Kerr Gold project that covers an area of 23,397 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

