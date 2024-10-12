Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Up 192.3% in September

Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 192.3% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.
Aben Minerals Trading Down 2.3 %
ABNAF stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Aben Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.
About Aben Minerals
