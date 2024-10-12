ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 253.8% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Price Performance

ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.08. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $18.40.

ABN AMRO Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.5058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

