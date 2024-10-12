Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Compass Point

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.00. Compass Point’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

AKR opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $87.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 32.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Stories

