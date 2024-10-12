Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Acerinox Price Performance

Shares of ANIOY opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30. Acerinox has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $5.80.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Acerinox had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 8.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acerinox will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, process, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the United States, Africa, Asia, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Stainless steel, and High-performance Alloys segments. The company offers flat products, including hot and cold rolled coils and sheets, strips, flat bars, and discs, as well as engraved coil and sheet, black coil, slabs, circles, billets, and plates.

Featured Articles

