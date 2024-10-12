Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the September 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Acreage Price Performance

ACRHF stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28. Acreage has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.70.

About Acreage

Acreage Holdings, Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It cultivates and processes cannabis plants; manufactures branded consumer products; distributes cannabis flower and manufactured products; and retails dosable cannabis products to consumers. The company serves medical and adult recreational use customers in Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Pennsylvania under the The Botanist, Prime, and Superflux brands.

