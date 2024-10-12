Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Institutional Trading of Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics Trading Up 4.4 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRV. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,360,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,000 shares during the period. Sands Capital Ventures LLC lifted its position in Acrivon Therapeutics by 28.4% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC now owns 2,122,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 948,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after buying an additional 351,397 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 31,208 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRV opened at $7.29 on Friday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts predict that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

