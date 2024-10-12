Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.83.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Acrivon Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of Acrivon Therapeutics
Acrivon Therapeutics Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ACRV opened at $7.29 on Friday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.78.
Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts predict that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.
Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile
Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Acrivon Therapeutics
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.