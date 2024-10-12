Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRVGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Institutional Trading of Acrivon Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRV. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,360,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,000 shares during the period. Sands Capital Ventures LLC lifted its position in Acrivon Therapeutics by 28.4% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC now owns 2,122,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 948,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after buying an additional 351,397 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 31,208 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acrivon Therapeutics Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRV opened at $7.29 on Friday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRVGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts predict that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV)

