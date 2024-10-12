ActiveOps (LON:AOM) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 116.66 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 116.66 ($1.53). 41,137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 182,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.54).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on ActiveOps from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 180 ($2.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 130.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 115.16. The company has a market cap of £83.25 million, a PE ratio of 11,666.00 and a beta of 0.40.

In other ActiveOps news, insider Richard John Jeffery purchased 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £119.98 ($157.02) per share, for a total transaction of £14,997.50 ($19,627.67). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 343 shares of company stock worth $1,529,592. Insiders own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North America, and Asia Pacific. The company provides ControliQ, a workforce management solution that enables organizations drive optimal productivity and operational performance by providing single view of real-time operations data, actionable insights, and intelligent management automation tools; CaseworkiQ, a workforce management solution to support back-office operations processing case-based work; and WorkiQ, a desktop analytics software that captures workforce intelligence from desktop activity for employee engagement.

