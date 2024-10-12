Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the September 15th total of 25,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Addex Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Addex Therapeutics stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49. Addex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $27.90.
Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. Addex Therapeutics had a net margin of 463.11% and a negative return on equity of 190.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Addex Therapeutics will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Addex Therapeutics
Addex Therapeutics Ltd discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors and enzymes. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia and dystonia, and post-stroke/TBI recovery; ADX71149, a novel orally active metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 positive allosteric modulator (mGlu2 PAM) for the treatment of epilepsy; and GABAB PAM for the treatment of pain, anxiety, overactive bladder, and addiction, as well as substance use disorder.
