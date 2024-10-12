Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a drop of 47.0% from the September 15th total of 146,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ ADIL opened at $0.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $4.17.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.20). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ADIL Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Adial Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

