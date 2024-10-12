Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Short Interest Update

Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Adtran Networks Price Performance
Shares of ADVOF stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07. Adtran Networks has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $21.70.
About Adtran Networks
