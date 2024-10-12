Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Short Interest Update

Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Adtran Networks Price Performance

Shares of ADVOF stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07. Adtran Networks has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $21.70.

About Adtran Networks

Adtran Networks SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions for telecommunications carriers and enterprises to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

