Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) Insider Buys £100,171.20 in Stock

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Free Report) insider Grahame Cook purchased 48,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £100,171.20 ($131,096.98).

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMS stock opened at GBX 204 ($2.67) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.01, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 8.39. Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 171.60 ($2.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 275.83 ($3.61). The company has a market capitalization of £437.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4,080.00, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 233.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 217.28.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a GBX 0.77 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.93) price objective on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

About Advanced Medical Solutions Group

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

Featured Stories

