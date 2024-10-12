Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 95.75 ($1.25) and traded as low as GBX 95 ($1.24). Aew Uk Reit shares last traded at GBX 95.40 ($1.25), with a volume of 179,412 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 95.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.77, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £151.13 million, a PE ratio of 1,590.00 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 2.24%. Aew Uk Reit’s payout ratio is 13,333.33%.

In other news, insider Elizabeth (Liz) Peace acquired 15,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £14,882.70 ($19,477.42). In other news, insider Robin Archibald acquired 22,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £20,989.26 ($27,469.26). Also, insider Elizabeth (Liz) Peace acquired 15,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £14,882.70 ($19,477.42). 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than £15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company is currently invested in office, retail, industrial and leisure assets, with a focus on active asset management, repositioning the properties and improving the quality of income streams.

