Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.90 and traded as low as $2.92. Affimed shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 43,843 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Affimed Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.09). Affimed had a negative net margin of 2,922.74% and a negative return on equity of 155.30%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 million. Equities research analysts predict that Affimed will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Affimed stock. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Choreo LLC owned 0.07% of Affimed as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

