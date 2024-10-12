Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Update

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Aftermath Silver Stock Performance

Shares of Aftermath Silver stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26. Aftermath Silver has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.39.

About Aftermath Silver

Aftermath Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and manganese deposits. It holds interests in the Cachinal and Challacollo property located in Chile; and Berenguela property located in Puno, Peru.

