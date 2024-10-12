Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Update

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Aftermath Silver Stock Performance
Shares of Aftermath Silver stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26. Aftermath Silver has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.39.
About Aftermath Silver
