AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AGC Stock Performance

Shares of ASGLY opened at $6.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AGC has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $7.68.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter. AGC had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGC will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGC Company Profile

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, automotive, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas and module assembly windows.

