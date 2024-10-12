AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AGNC. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AGNC

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.6 %

AGNC opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.47.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 298,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,692.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,735,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,658 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,048,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,783,000 after acquiring an additional 32,813 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.7% in the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 7,124,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,967,000 after acquiring an additional 253,821 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,316,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,722,000 after acquiring an additional 54,153 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,807,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,860,000 after acquiring an additional 290,720 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.