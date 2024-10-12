AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 233,200 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the September 15th total of 434,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 845,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS AAGIY opened at $34.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.89. AIA Group has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $38.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.2009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th.

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It is also involved in the distribution of investment and other financial services products.

