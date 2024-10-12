Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a growth of 715.6% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AFLYY shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Air France-KLM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC cut Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays raised Air France-KLM to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Air France-KLM from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Air France-KLM Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of AFLYY opened at $0.93 on Friday. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.46 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air France-KLM had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 53.38%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

