Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.83 and traded as low as $35.80. Airbus shares last traded at $36.35, with a volume of 301,985 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Airbus Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $115.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.25.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $17.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.46 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 18.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbus SE will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

