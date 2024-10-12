Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Holdings Decreased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,809 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,867 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 7,222 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $984,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 4,910 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,411,028 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $127,105,000 after buying an additional 14,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $104.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $979.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.67 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AKAM. Guggenheim raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.47.

In other news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,104.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $100,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,104.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $389,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,401.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $741,655 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

