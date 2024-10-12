Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stake Reduced by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report) by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 776,206 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,914,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 262,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 4,915.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 247,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 242,134 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 3,122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 585,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $277.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $2.48.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

