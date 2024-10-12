Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Stock Position Lessened by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,912,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,784,000 after buying an additional 703,620 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 470.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 442,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,979,000 after acquiring an additional 364,516 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 260.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 484,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,265,000 after purchasing an additional 350,196 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,317,000 after purchasing an additional 272,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 233.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 375,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,019,000 after purchasing an additional 262,884 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $41.06 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.82 and its 200-day moving average is $47.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

