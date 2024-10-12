Algert Global LLC Acquires New Shares in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIP. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 5,681,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,035,000 after acquiring an additional 420,019 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 26.5% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,520,000 after purchasing an additional 618,625 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 44.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 449,481 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 794,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after buying an additional 65,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Peak Capital LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,148,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Fig Buyer Gp, Llc sold 3,399,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $30,731,489.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,418,561 shares in the company, valued at $76,103,791.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of FTAI Infrastructure stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.47. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $976.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.17). FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 49.85% and a negative return on equity of 44.09%. The business had revenue of $84.89 million for the quarter.

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

FTAI Infrastructure Profile

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

