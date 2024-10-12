Algert Global LLC Buys Shares of 17,158 Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $128,041,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,665,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,459,000 after purchasing an additional 158,376 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 72,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 18,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $706,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 20,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $120,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,442.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $92,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,377,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,500,754.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $120,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,442.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,682 shares of company stock worth $1,353,652. 15.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RXRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RXRX opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 755.37% and a negative return on equity of 79.47%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

