Algert Global LLC Makes New $86,000 Investment in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 76,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSAT. Murchinson Ltd. raised its holdings in Globalstar by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 1,245,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 245,999 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 28.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 318,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 70,179 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Globalstar during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Globalstar by 12.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Globalstar by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Globalstar news, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,278,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,951.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,418,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,431.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,278,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,951.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GSAT opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 0.85. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.13.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.49 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 22.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

