Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Alight were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alight by 65.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 20.9% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALIT. Wedbush cut their target price on Alight from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Alight in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

ALIT stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 0.86. Alight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.22 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

