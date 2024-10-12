Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Short Interest Down 34.4% in September

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,634,900 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the September 15th total of 4,017,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 67.7 days.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of ANCTF stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of $52.35 and a 52-week high of $64.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.90 and its 200 day moving average is $56.99.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.78 billion during the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

