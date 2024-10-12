Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 75.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,707 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 47,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,286,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,020,000 after acquiring an additional 654,460 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on LNT. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.80 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.03 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

