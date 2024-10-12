Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 353.23 ($4.62) and traded as high as GBX 374.14 ($4.90). Allianz Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 372.50 ($4.88), with a volume of 1,106,762 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 353.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 361.81.

In other Allianz Technology Trust news, insider Simon Davis bought 2,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 347 ($4.54) per share, for a total transaction of £9,990.13 ($13,074.38). Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

