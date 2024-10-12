Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,121 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Allison Transmission by 139.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 24.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 307.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $100.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.11. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $100.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.86.

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,971.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,971.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,741 shares of company stock valued at $546,060. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

