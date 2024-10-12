Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC

Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,206 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 5.3% of Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,874,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,144,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064,073 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,803,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,724,251,000 after buying an additional 7,275,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,472,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,011,412,000 after acquiring an additional 238,403 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,178,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,310,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,412,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,344,778,000 after acquiring an additional 597,756 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $163.24 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.37 and its 200-day moving average is $167.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 11.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,141,173.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at $403,141,173.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,092 shares of company stock valued at $35,644,136. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.