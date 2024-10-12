ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives $12.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALXO. UBS Group lowered their price target on ALX Oncology from $25.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, August 9th. Lifesci Capital lowered ALX Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.
ALXO stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $81.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.64. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $17.83.
ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
