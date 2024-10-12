Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABEV. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the first quarter worth about $28,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ambev during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.31 on Friday. Ambev has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

