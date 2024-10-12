American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $230.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $245.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Tower from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.21.

American Tower Stock Up 0.6 %

AMT stock opened at $219.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.56 and a 200-day moving average of $205.38. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $157.25 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,223,890. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $7,795,397. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

