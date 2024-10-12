Amerigo Resources Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ARREF)

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amerigo Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 9th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Amerigo Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Amerigo Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.77 million. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 7.16%.

Amerigo Resources Price Performance

Amerigo Resources Cuts Dividend

ARREF stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.02. Amerigo Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a $0.0217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.95%. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.