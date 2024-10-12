Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $62.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.55. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40.
Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $436.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.
Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.
