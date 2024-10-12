Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,560,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,771,000 after purchasing an additional 92,491 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,374,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,263,000 after purchasing an additional 45,240 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,533,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,566,000 after buying an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,254,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,712,000 after buying an additional 36,873 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 851,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,860,000 after buying an additional 13,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $62.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.55. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $436.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

