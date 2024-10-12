Amigo (LON:AMGO) Trading Down 9.7% – Should You Sell?

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report) shares fell 9.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.47 ($0.01). 99,689 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,646,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

Amigo Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.29.

About Amigo

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company also engages in trading and financing activities. Amigo Holdings PLC was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

