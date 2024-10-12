ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the September 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
ams-OSRAM Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMSSY opened at $5.50 on Friday. ams-OSRAM has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.21.
ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $881.58 million for the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 25.60%.
ams-OSRAM Company Profile
ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial and medical technology end markets.
