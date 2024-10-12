Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Short Interest Down 51.4% in September

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,200 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the September 15th total of 282,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Trading Down 2.9 %
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36.
About Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi
