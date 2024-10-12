Analysts Set AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Price Target at $8.00

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.
Several research analysts recently commented on MITT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.
NYSE MITT opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.05. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $7.95.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $99.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AG Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.03%.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
