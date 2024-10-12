Analysts Set Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Target Price at $264.36

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $264.36.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLUT. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $1,272,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. Capital International Ltd. CA purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $2,180,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $119,485,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $1,578,442,000.

NYSE FLUT opened at $219.38 on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $252.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.49 and a 200-day moving average of $202.21.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

