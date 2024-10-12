Analysts Set indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Target Price at $10.50

Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INDI. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

INDI stock opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53. indie Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $704.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.20.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 34.65% and a negative return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $52.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $287,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 977,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,645.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 1,743.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

