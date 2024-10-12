Analysts Set Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Price Target at C$68.00

Shares of Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Strong Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$68.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NGT. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of TSE:NGT opened at C$74.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$70.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$85.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.51. Newmont has a one year low of C$39.96 and a one year high of C$75.64.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.27. Newmont had a negative return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of C$6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 7.2428147 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.342 per share. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.29%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

